A restaurant owner in Newport says he had to throw away £100 worth of food after Just Eat delivery drivers cancelled collections at the last minute.

Slipping Jimmy’s Bar & Grill in High Street, signed up for Just Eat three weeks ago but the owner claims to have had nothing but trouble with the service, with drivers cancelling collection of several orders.

As a result of the cancellations, food was thrown in the bin, angering owner Steve Reynolds.

"We just started doing food in the bar again, so we thought we would give Just Eat a try and get in a few orders," he said.

Owner of Slipping Jimmy's Steve Reynolds has wasted food due to no-show Just Eat drivers

“How it works they give you a machine, it then beeps with an order which you accept and print off but it says 'do not cook until assigned to a delivery driver'.

“Once it accepts it, the machine goes off, and it gives you 20 minutes to cook it and time it perfectly before the driver is outside.

“Then I bag up the order and the machine starts to beep; I look at it and the driver has cancelled the order as they got a better order from McDonald’s, so they cancel mine and accept that instead.”

Mr Reynolds says he approached Just Eat due to the poor service received he has received from its local drivers, and has vowed not to cook another meal for the service meal until the situation has been resolved.

He added: “There are 15drivers stood outside Greggs and McDonald's, who are waiting for orders to come through, so I know there is no shortage of them.

Slipping Jimmys has been on Just Eat for only three weeks.

“When contacting Just Eat their attitude was that they were going to cover 70% of the meal to reimburse you.

“I telephoned the company and asked them to sort it out, as they know the drivers who are cancelling and told them they need to stop using them.

“I am one business and have thrown away three orders of food worth £100 in one week. It just goes in the bin.”

Mr Reynolds is urging users of Just Eat not to blame restaurants for the delay in orders as, he says, it’s the fault of the drivers’ cancelling orders.

He added: “One of my customers told me, they always thought it was the restaurant that was the cause for late meals with his food and cancelled the orders without realising it was the driver at fault.

“It has an impact on the business then and gives us a bad name as it effects people coming in its disgusting.”

Since signing up for Just Eat the restaurant has had only three successful deliveries, this month they have had no orders at all.

The Argus approached Just Eat for comment.