A SERIAL domestic abuser has been jailed for more than two years in prison for his latest horrific attack.

Benjamin Gibson’s assault on his ex-partner in broad daylight in the middle of the street left her needing a blood transfusion and 25 stitches to the inside and outside of her mouth.

Gibson, 43, is a serial abuser with 24 offences and 11 court appearances, including in 2010 when he received six months in prison for an assault on a former partner.

In the latest horrendous attack, a woman was left in fear, stuck on a bus and unable to get away from Gibson as he followed her home.

Prosecuting solicitor Nuhu Gobir told Cardiff Crown Court how, in May, 2021, the complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, bumped into Gibson at Greggs in Cwmbran, a month after the relationship ended.

Gibson insisted he was going home with the complainant even though she did not want him to.

Gibson then followed her onto a bus saying he was going to a friend’s house. The complainant waited until the bus had passed her home before having to get off and Gibson followed.

Then, as she was walking home, Gibson grabbed the complainant’s suitcase and emptied it in the street, looking for what he claimed was evidence she had been with another man.

As the woman knelt down to pick up her clothes she felt a sudden pain to the left side of her face and fell to the ground, where she started to bleed. In this terrifying moment, she realised Gibson had made contact with her with the tip of his umbrella.

It was then said that Gibson started to panic and helped her up before calling a taxi and taking her to hospital.

It was at hospital, while the complainant received a blood transfusion and stitches, that she explained to a guard what Gibson had done.

Gibson denied it, saying she had hit her head on a street sign. When police asked to see the umbrella, Gibson told them he’d thrown it in a bush because the wind and turned it inside out.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Byron Broadstock, explained that his client struggled to come to terms with the end of the relationship and still had deep feelings for the victim.

He also told the court that the meeting at Greggs was pre-arranged, with Gibson and the victim being in regular contact before the incident.

At Cardiff Crown Court on January 6, Gibson, of Pentre Close, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was sentenced to two years three months in prison. He was also made subject to a five-year restraining order.

On sentencing, Recorder Mr Bilal Siddique said Gibson had a proven history of violence and threats in a domestic setting.

In this latest attack he described how Gibson left his victim with “nasty, serious injuries”.

