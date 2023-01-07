A DOG discovered lost in Monmouthshire just after Christmas has still not been claimed - even after his photo was shared more than 800 times on social media.

The dog - nicknamed Tiny - was found near Goytre on Tuesday, December 27, and has been looked after by Amanda Leaker, 45, at her home in Monmouthshire. She says she still hopes to track down the owner.

Ms Leaker said: “He’s very sweet, enjoys a fuss and must have had someone caring for him.”

According to Ms Leaker Tiny was first seen by locals over a week ago on Star Road, Goytre. There were several other sightings, but Tiny escaped all attempts to catch him.

Ms Leaker said he was later spotted in a friend’s garden and, after the last failed attempts to catch him, they started getting crafty.

“I asked my friend to put food out to encourage him to return and gain his trust,” said Ms Leaker.

Her tactics worked and the second time Tiny visited the garden he was caught. He has been looked after there ever since.

Tiny is not microchipped, but Ms Leaker has registered him as missing with Newport dog home. So far no one has come forward - despite his photo being shared hundreds of times on social media - and he is still waiting with Ms Leaker and her other dogs - and may even end up staying there permanently if his owner doesn't come forward.

Ms Leaker said: “I’ve had some lovely offers for a home for Tiny, but he would only go to someone we trust to care for him.”