AS CHILDREN prepare to go back to school after the Christmas holidays tomorrow, advice has been issued to parents as cold and flu viruses grip Gwent.

Earlier this week the Argus, reported that pharmacies were running out of stocks of common cold and flu remedies - with one pharmacy manager describing the situation as ‘frustrating’.

Now, with pupils returning to school next week, there are fears the spread of cold and flu viruses will rise, as children once again meet up face-to-face.

The Argus asked all the councils in Gwent whether they were introducing any new restrictions to their schools to mitigate the spread of colds and bugs, including whether face masks would be brought back.

Torfaen Council said they were not considering bringing back face masks and handwashing guidance, and that their schools would continue to follow their own protocols, which included considering how they can follow guidance issued by Public Health Wales.

Newport and Caerphilly Councils both said, for their schools, they would follow advice from Welsh Government and Public Health Wales.

What is the advice to tackle cold and flus as children return to school?





As schools return, the Welsh Government reminded the public that the NHS is facing “unprecedented demand this winter”.

A spokesperson for the government told the Argus: “To keep everyone safe and reduce pressure on the NHS, if you have symptoms, please try to stay at home and not visit health and care settings.

“If you have symptoms and have to go out, wear a face covering.”

Public Health Wales reiterated the government’s advice that if a child is sick, to keep them away from school.

"It’s one of a number of simple steps parents can take to protect their child and to minimise the spread of winter illnesses when children return to schools and nurseries in Wales next week," said a spokesperson.

"Flu and Covid-19 are currently circulating at high levels and an increase in cases of scarlet fever is also being reported.

"Children who are unwell with a fever or high temperature should stay at home until they feel better and the fever is over."

Dr Graham Brown, consultant in Communicable Disease Control at PHW also pointed out the importance of handwashing, and had advice for adults too.

“It is also important to remind children about the importance of washing their hands to avoid germs spreading and to catch coughs and sneezes in tissues,” said Dr Brown.

“Adults should also try to stay home when unwell. If they have to go out when unwell, it is a good idea to wear a face covering to protect others.”

The best way to protect against catching flu this winter is for those eligible to get the flu vaccine. Children can have a free flu nasal spray which is safe and effective. It is available for: