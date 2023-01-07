THREE months after special measures were put in place to crack down on anti-social behaviour problems in Caldicot, some people in the town still feel police can still do more to stamp out the problem.

In September last year police put two dispersal orders in place in the town in as many weeks following a number of reports of anti-social behaviour. The orders give police greater powers to force groups of people to leave an area, and if they return they can be arrested.

Three months on the Argus visited the town to see if people in the area felt the measures had made a difference.

Former police officer Jill Lewis, who works in Home and Car DIY in Wesley Buildings, Newport Road, said she felt a key issue is a lack of police presence.

“You might see a couple of PCSOs (Police Community Support Officers) walking around in the middle of the day, but certainly not after dark,” she said.

“It would help to have that reassurance and a visible deterrent.

“In the old days you had a community constable who was a reassuring presence on the street. They would have local knowledge and we seem to have lost that now.”

Ms Lewis added that Home and Car DIY hadn’t experienced anti-social behaviour issues since the dispersal orders, but she had heard that other businesses in the town had. But, she added, she felt this may be because the shop closes at 5.30pm.

The manager of nearby Papi’s Bistro Perparim Agani says young people regularly sit in the outdoor seating area of his restaurant, and some have broken flowerpots and disturbed customers. One person even came into the restaurant and let off a firework.

Mr Agani said the incidents were reported to the police, but nothing has been done.

“I know police can’t be here 24/7 but there needs to be more of a presence than what there is now,” he said.

Others have said they remain worried by the potential for further anti-social behaviour.

Retired shop worker Janet Powell lives in the town and says she doesn’t go out at night because she feels intimidated when she sees gangs of people in the town centre.

“Everybody should be able to walk where they want to without fear of anything,” she said.

She added she is concerned what improvements have been seen recently are more likely the result of cold weather keeping people indoors.

Ms Powell added she would like to see a greater police presence in Caldicot, and for people who ignore the officers to be fined or have their mobile phones taken away.

“There’s got to be some sort of punishment to really make a difference,” she said.

When the first order was put in place last September, Gwent Police Inspector Ioan Williams said: “Anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.

“Our officers are committed to protecting communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.”

When asked to comment on appeals by residents for greater police presence, Insp Williams responded: “It’s really important people affected by these issues come forward and talk to us.

“We’re guided by information gathered through investigations, patrols, and information the public provides.”