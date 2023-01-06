THERE'S concern for the welfare of a woman who has been missing since this morning, January 6.

Gwent Police want to know if anyone has seen Elizabeth Brooks.

From the Rhymney area, Ms Brooks is believed to have gone missing at around 10am this morning.

She is described as slim, with long black hair in dreadlocks.

Elizabeth Brooks, pictured, went missing this morning

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re looking for 31-year-old Elizabeth Brooks from the Rhymney area.

"She was last seen at around 9.50am on Friday, January 6, near High Street, Rhymney and officers are concerned for her welfare.

"She is described as slim, with long black hair in dreadlocks and was last seen wearing black Adidas leggings and a black top.

"Anyone who sees her is advised not to approach her but to contact us."

If you have any information on Elizabeth's whereabouts, call Gwent Police on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300005771.