A WHILE ago we asked you, our readers, to vote for the top place to get a milkshake in Newport or the surrounding area.

The city is home to many milkshake establishments - and readers voted Castle Farm Dairy in Bishton as the best.

As well as the shop in Bishton, Castle Farm Dairy also has two other locations in Newport city centre, one in the Market and one in Kingsway Shopping Centre.

We went down to the self-service vending machine in the Kingsway Centre to try the top voted milkshake.

The vending machine at Kingsway Shopping Centre.

Using the machine was a simple process, with six flavours on offer - chocolate, strawberry, banana, white chocolate, salted caramel and vanilla, as well as just whole milk.

The prices were quite reasonable, ranging from £1.50 for one litre of milk, £1 for 500ml of milk, and £2.50 for a one litre milkshake or £1.50 for a 500ml milkshake.

I opted for a small chocolate milkshake, which was in a 500ml cup and once the size and flavour was chosen it was made in the machine.

The milkshake had a smooth texture and was every chocolate lovers dream, packed with flavour.

So it turns out our readers were right, this milkshake was a delicious treat for a Friday afternoon.