A TEENAGER has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of rape.
Sebastian Jones, 19, from Cwmbran, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman twice in 2021.
The defendant, of Presteigne Walk, Fairwater, did not enter a plea.
Jones is due to appear before the crown court on February 2.
He was granted conditional bail.
