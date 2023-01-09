A MAN has been charged with attempted rape and sexual assault.
Dalibor Ziga, 20, from Newport, is accused of the allegations in the city on December 17 last year.
The defendant, of George Street, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court.
Ziga is due to appear before the crown court on February 2.
He was granted conditional bail.
