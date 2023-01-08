THE new you isn’t always made at a gym. If you’re one of the people who signed up to a gym on January 1 but have already felt your dedication slipping, you’re not the only one.

According to the Fitness Industry Association, most people have cancelled their gym membership or stopped going after only six months.

Here are eight local clubs to stay fit without going to a gym.

Wye Gymnastics and Galaxy Cheerleading in Caldicot

Formerly known as Caldicot Gymnastics Club, Wye Gymnastics and Galaxy Cheerleading provides fun classes for all ages.

They are affiliated to British and Welsh Gymnastics and based at a 5,000 square ft building based in Caldicot, Monmouthshire.

According to the team of instructor’s gymnastics provides the core qualities of all-round fitness without any dumbbells or running machines.

K’n’S Fitness in Chepstow, Caerwent, Penhow and online

This fitness group provides fitness and Pilates classes at affordable prices across South Wales. They also offer classes in the comfort of your own home through online teaching.

The instructors, who are trained to deliver suitable workout structures for a variety of abilities, say their classes are suitable for anybody.

Hot Yoga Health in Newport

Another option that’s suitable for all levels of fitness is Hot Yoga Health. It’s open seven days a week and holds classes ranging between non heated to 40 degrees.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned yogi this class claims to help strengthen and invigorate the entire body.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, yoga also helps manage stress and promotes better self-care.

Chrome Roses Pole Dance in Cardiff and Newport

A fun, friendly and unique way to get fit this year is at the local pole dancing class.

The group was set up by UK Professional Pole champion Leah Rose who teaches alongside a team of trained instructors.

Pole dancing techniques are reported to help build upper body, core, and leg strength by Fair Observer.

Spirit of Monmouth Running Club in Monmouth

In Wales, is there a better way of keeping fit than running through the incredible landscape?

The founders of Monmouth Running Club didn’t think so which is why they set up the group in 2008.

Members must be over 18 and they run on Tuesdays and Thursdays around the local area. They offer group runs and coached sessions for anyone looking for an extra challenge.

Heads of the Valleys Tang Soo Do in Blaenau Gwent

This group teaches one of the oldest martial art systems according to Wales Tang Soo Do. It says its members learn self-defence, improve their health, and form a better character.

Heads of the Valleys advertises classes for adults and children from the age of four. They also run one to one sessions for students with additional needs.

Newport Squash Rackets Club in Newport

Better Health says squash is suitable for all ages and Newport Squash Rackets Club could be the place to start. The fast-paced game improves flexibility, strength, and coordination says Better Health.

The club boasts catering for complete beginners through to National champions, but you will have to become a member to access these facilities regularly.

Stow Park Lawn Tennis Club in Newport

Wimbledon might be months away, but Stow Park Lawn Tennis club is available all year round to train the next Andy Murray. It offers a comprehensive coaching programme for group sessions or private tuition for all ages.

Like most others on this list the instructors train a range of abilities. There is even Social Tennis on Sundays for a more relaxed match.