PRINCE Harry's tell-all autobiography has been making headlines and it's not even out yet but when is the memoir released in the UK?

Various news outlets including The Sun, The Daily Telegraph, Page Six and more have obtained and translated copies of Harry's book Spare after some copies accidentally went on sale early in Spain.

The leaked snippets have reportedly featured some jaw-dropping claims made by the Duke of Sussex from being physically attacked by his brother Prince William to the now King being jealous of him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

If you want to read the claims for yourself, here's when the Duke's book is officially released in the UK.

When is Prince Harry's book out in the UK and where can I buy it?





In less than a week we can all read Prince Harry's Spare, his incredible personal story of life inside and on the margins of the Royal Family. Pre-order your half price copy here: https://t.co/NhhaUMUQsS pic.twitter.com/jzxTGi3PFW — Waterstones (@Waterstones) January 5, 2023

The Prince's already explosive memoir will be officially released in the UK on Tuesday, January 10.

The highly-anticipated book, which was ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, has the RRP of £28.

Described as the "most eagerly awaited memoir of 2023", the autobiography is available for pre-order at Waterstones where it is currently half price at £14.

Spare can also be purchased for £14 on Amazon and you can find out more about pre-ordering your copy via the Amazon website.

It is also available for half price at WHSmith at £14 and be pre-ordered here.

Ahead of the autobiography's release, Prince Harry is taking part in a tell-all interview to tease the book.

Harry: The Interview is set to see him share details of the Duke and Duchess's strained relationship with King Charles and Prince William as well as why they decided to leave.

It comes after the Prince and Meghan released a Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan, which told their story as a couple.

