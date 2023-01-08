MAJOR retailers including Amazon and Waterstones have slashed the price of Prince Harry's explosive memoir.

The Prince's tell-all autobiography has been making headlines after various news outlets obtained excerpts of the book ahead of its official release.

The Sun, The Daily Telegraph, Page Six and more translated copies of Harry's book Spare after some copies accidentally went on sale early in Spain days before the book hit shelves.

The leaked snippets have reportedly featured some jaw-dropping claims made by the Duke of Sussex from being physically attacked by his brother Prince William to the now King being jealous of him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

There’s just one week to go until the release of landmark publication Spare - the story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, in his own words.



WHSmith, Waterstones and more slash the price of Prince Harry's book Spare

The Prince's already explosive memoir will be officially released in the UK on Tuesday, January 10.

The highly-anticipated book, which was ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, has the RRP of £28.

However, it is already available to pre-order from several major retailers for half that price.

You can pre-order your copy from Waterstones for £14 via the Waterstones website now.

The 416-page hardback book is also available for preorder via the Amazon website for half the original price.

Meanwhile, WHSmith is also letting customers preorder the autobiography for £14 on its website.

However, if you want to be among one of the first people to read the book as a whole, you can always head to WHSmith at midnight on the day of publication.

The retailer will be opening branches specially for those willing to stay up late to get their hands on the memoir as soon as possible.

Ahead of the autobiography's release, Prince Harry is taking part in a tell-all interview to tease the book.

Harry: The Interview is set to see him share details of the Duke and Duchess's strained relationship with King Charles and Prince William as well as why they decided to leave.

It comes after the Prince and Meghan released a Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan, which told their story as a couple.

Prince Harry's memoir Spare will be released on Tuesday, January 10.