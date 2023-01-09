FEW things in life can be as frustrating as a missing parcel. You can wait in all day, eagerly check the tracking link and still, it can end up being misdelivered, left in an unknown location or even stolen.

With various delivery strikes happening across the country and long customer service waits, trying to get the situation sorted can be unnecessary stress.

With that in mind, here are some top tips on what to do if your parcel goes missing and how to contact some of the most used courier services.

What do I do if my parcel hasn’t been delivered?





If your parcel hasn’t arrived but tracking says it has, the first thing to do is check the address you entered when purchasing. It seems simple enough, but sometimes when you have several addresses stored you can accidentally click the wrong one.

If you’ve done that and you have put the right address, the next thing to do is contact the seller and ask them where it is.

According to the Consumer Rights Act, you can ask the seller to deliver the item again if the item wasn’t delivered either by an agreed date or within a reasonable time - usually within 30 days.

My Evri parcel is missing

If your parcel has been lost or damaged by a courier, your first point of contact should still be the seller as they can arrange a redelivery or refund.

How to contact Evri about a missing parcel (Image: PA)

However, should you need to contact Evri, you can start a live chat on the website. You will need your tracking number in order to proceed, so make sure you have this handy.

My Royal Mail parcel is missing

If your parcel from Royal Mail is lost or damaged, you may be eligible for compensation.

The website states you will need the following to make a claim:

Full details of the sender and recipient

The Royal Mail service used (e.g. 1st Class, Royal Mail Signed For®, International Standard etc)

Date and location of posting

Proof of postage and (where relevant) proof of value/cost price – this can be uploaded when completing our online claim form so please have these ready before starting your claim

Claims for damage or part loss - Digital or electronic images showing the damaged item and all the original packaging

You can find the claim form on the Royal Mail website.

My DPD parcel is missing

If you have a parcel coming from DPD that appears to have gone missing, it recommends you first contact the seller so that an investigation can be started.

However, if you need to contact DPD there are many ways you can do so. The contact page of the website has details for email, chat and even a WhatsApp.

My Amazon parcel is missing

If your Amazon parcel is showing as delivered but you have not received it, you can arrange a redelivery or refund on the website.

To do this, head to the Customer Service section of the website. From here, click on orders and the item that is missing and you can follow through with reporting it as undelivered.

From here you can proceed with an automated chat or call, but it is important to note that you can only proceed with this after it has been missing for 24 hours.