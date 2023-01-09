JR MOEHRINGER is the celebrity ghostwriter behind Prince Harry's fiery memoir.

Spare, the Prince's tell-all autobiography, has been making headlines ahead of its official release on January 10.

The Sun, The Daily Telegraph, Page Six and more translated copies of Harry's book after some copies accidentally went on sale early in Spain days before the book hit shelves.

The leaked snippets have reportedly featured some jaw-dropping claims made by the Duke of Sussex from being physically attacked by his brother Prince William to the now King being jealous of him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry's memoir has been making headlines ahead of its official January 10 release date (PA) (Image: PA)

Here's everything you need to know about the Pultizer Prize-winning novelist as Prince Harry's book hits shelves.

What is a Ghostwriter as Prince Harry releases memoir Spare?





A ghostwriter is a person that has been hired to write a book, an article, a speech or another piece of written work on behalf of another.

The other person would be officially credited as the author.

Although Prince Harry's book is told in the first person, the novelist JR Moehringer collaborated and ghostwrote the highly-anticipated memoir.

Moehrinher has reportedly earned a seven-figure sum from writing the book, according to the Evening Standard.

Who is the ghostwriter JR Moehringer behind Prince Harry's book?





John Joseph Moehringer - more commonly known by his penname JR Moehringer - is an acclaimed American novelist and journalist.

Born in New York City, Moehringer was raised in Manhasset, New York and Scottsdale, Arizona before pursuing an Ivy League education at Yale University.

He began his career as a News Assistant at the New York Times and has worked for several American publications including the Rocky Mountain News and the Los Angeles Times.

While he worked at the Los Angeles Times, Moehringer was recognised as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Writing in 1998 then later received the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Writing in 2000 for his article Crossing Over.

Moehringer is also a novelist, having written his own memoir The Tender Bar in 2005.

His story, which shares his experience from childhood to the formative years he spent at his local bar in his twenties was recently adapted into a movie.

Directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri, the film was released on Amazon Prime on January 7, 2022.

Moehringer now lives in the San Francisco Bay area with his wife and two children.

What other books has JR Moehringer ghostwritten before Prince Harry's memoir?





Prince Harry's tell-all memoir is not the first book that JR Moehringer has ghostwritten.

He has worked on memoirs for other very notable figures including the Olympic tennis gold medalist and eight-time major champion Andre Agassi's Open in 2009.

Additionally, he ghostwrote Nike co-founder Phil Knight's book Shoe Dog in 2016.

Moehringer also wrote the novel Sutton which is based on the life of bank robber Willie Sutton in 2012.