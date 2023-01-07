PRINCE Harry has claimed that the King was jealous of him and Meghan Markle 'grabbing the limelight', according to the latest leak of his explosive memoir.

The latest leak of the Duke of Sussex's tell-all autobiography features claims that Charles was jealous of Harry and Megan as well as William and Kate.

The new revelations comes as various news outlets have obtained and translated copies of Harry's book Spare after some copies accidentally went on sale early in Spain.

The memoir is set to be officially released on Tuesday, January 10.

Prince Harry's memoir claims the King was jealous of Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently shared their story in a Netflix documentary series (Ben Birchall/PA) (Image: Ben Birchall/PA)

According to the leaked extracts, Harry reportedly claims that the King said that he did not “have money to spare” to financially support the Duke and his wife Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex said the reason was because he feared the “novel and resplendent” American actress would steal his limelight.

One of the many media outlets to obtain a copy of the Spanish version, The Daily Telegraph reported that Harry claimed that Charles had raised the subject of the actress’s livelihood before the couple's engagement.

The then Prince of Wales reportedly asked if she planned to continue working after their marriage.

The Duke told the new King that he did believe so, Harry claimed that his father replied: “Well, my dear son, you already know that we don’t have money to spare.”

As working royals, Harry and Meghan were financially supported by Charles following their wedding but this arrangement ended when the couple moved to the US.

The then-Prince of Wales also allegedly admitted to difficulties in supporting Prince William and his wife the then-Duchess of Cambridge, according to the leaked excerpts.

The Duke reportedly questioned his father's financial complaints but it remains unclear whether this took place during the conversation or in retrospect.

In the memoir, Harry reportedly claims that the now King actually feared his wife since she had the potential to “dominate the monarchy” and become another Diana for the public and the press.

As a consequence, Meghan had the potential to steal the limelight from Charles and Camilla, the snippet says.

Harry continues to say that his father was also jealous of the amount of public attention William and Kate received, according to the Telegraph.

In one translated excerpt in the newspaper, where the duke again refers to his brother by his pet name, Harry says: “Willy did everything he (Charles) wanted, and sometimes he didn’t want him to do much, because my dad and Camilla didn’t like Willy and Kate getting too much publicity.”

The US publication Page Six, which had also obtained a copy of the Spanish version of the book, reports that Harry wrote: “Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him.”

Ahead of the autobiography's release, Prince Harry is taking part in a tell-all interview to tease the book.

Harry: The Interview is set to see him share details of the Duke and Duchess's strained relationship with King Charles and Prince William as well as why they decided to leave.

It comes after the Prince and Meghan released a Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan, which told their story as a couple.