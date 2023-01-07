A MAN has been arrested following several reports of criminal damage and an attempted burglary in Newport.

Gwent Police confirmed they were investigating the allegations in the Rogerstone area of the city on Friday, January 6.

It has now been confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the alleged incidents.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday morning, there were a number of reports of criminal damage and an attempt burglary in the Rogerstone area.

“A male was quickly arrested for these offences and the investigation is ongoing.”