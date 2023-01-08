DRAGONS' Den has returned for 2023 and our multi-millionaire Dragons are set to splash the cash after some impressive pitches.

Last year, we saw presentations from cheese subscription companies to baby sleep training apps with some earning themselves eye-watering investments.

With the addition of the new Dragon Steven Bartlett to the cast in 2022, many viewers have found themselves asking what the Social Chain entrepreneur is worth and where he ranks among the Dragons.

Here's what the country's most ferocious business minds are worth and how they earned their millions.

Dragons Den 2022 cast net worth

Steven Bartlett's net worth

Steven Bartlett. Credit: PA

Age - 30

First Business - Founder of marketing agency The Social Chain (valued at $600 million in 2021, according to The Guardian) but is forecast to reach €1 billion in revenue by the 2023 financial year.

Net worth - £71 million (Forbes Magazine when he was 26)

Bartlett is the youngest Dragon ever at only 29 years old.

The Social Chain founder became a millionaire at just 23 after he dropped out of university to launch his marketing agency.

He has since become famous on the hit BBC show, and his hotly-debated investments like Piddle Patch.

The 'Diary of a CEO' podcast host also made headlines last year by weighing in on the recent Molly Mae controversy.

Sara Davies' net worth

(left to right) Aljaž Škorjanec and Sara Davies on Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: BBC/PA

Age - 38

First Business - Founder and owner of Crafter's Companion (worth £35 million)

Net worth - £37 million (according to The Sun)

Sara Davies launched her company Crafter's Companion while she was still a student at the University of York.

Davies joined Dragons Den back in 2019 when she replaced Jenny Campbell.

The 38-year-old is popular with fans especially after appearing on the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Deborah Meaden's net worth

Deborah Meaden. Credit: PA

Age - 63

First business - She led paid pony rides along Minehead beach

Net worth - £40 million (according to The Sun)

Deborah Meaden is a fan favourite and one of the fiercest investors the BBC show has seen.

Meaden is a full-time investor with an impressive portfolio, especially since she joined the Den back in 2003.

She was the only female dragon, alongside Duncan Bannatyne, Richard Farleigh, Peter Jones and Theo Paphitis.

Since then, she has invested £4,786,000 in the Den and has even taken part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Peter Jones' net worth

Peter Jones. Credit: BBC

Age - 56

First business - Giving tennis lessons

Net worth - £1.157 billion (according to the Sunday Times Rich List in 2021)

Peter Jones is the richest and longest-serving Dragon, having joined the show on its very first season.

Jones has an impressive portfolio including Expansys, Data Select, Jessops, Levi Roots, Red Letter Days, Wonderland Magazine and Bladez Toyz.

Touker Suleyman's net worth

Touker Suleyman. Credit: BBC

Age - 69

First Business - Kingsland Models

Net worth - £150 million (according to Spear's magazine)

Touker Suleyman joined the Den back in 2015 after he made millions across his fashion businesses.

Suleyman trained as an accountant after moving from Famagusta to the UK when he was only five.

Some of his best deals in the Den range from Beamblock Yogo and Timberkits to Bad Brownie and Collagin.

Dragons' Den airs at 8 pm on Thursdays on BBC One.