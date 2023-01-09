FEWER adults in Newport and Caerphilly are smoking, but the number of those in Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent taking up the habit was up in 2021, new figures show.

Office for National Statistics figures recorded the lowest proportion of smokers in the UK to date, with e-cigarettes playing a "major role" in the decline.

The ONS data shows the percentage of people in the five Gwent local authority areas – Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, and Caerphilly – was down by 0.8 per cent in 2021 compared with the previous year.

Rates were down in Newport and Caerphilly, but increased in Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent.

The ONS data shows 15.2 per cent of people aged over 18 in Newport were smokers in 2021, down from 19.7 per cent the year before. It was also a fall from 19.4 per cent five years ago.

In Caerphilly County Borough, 15.9 per cent of people aged over 18 were smokers in 2021, down from 17.1 per cent the year before. It was also a fall from 20.6 per cent five years ago.

In Monmouthshire, 10.3 per cent of people aged over 18 were smokers in 2021, up from eight per cent the year before. However, this was a fall from 13 per cent five years ago.

In neighbouring Torfaen, 16.6 per cent of over-18s were smokers in 2021, up from 15.2 per cent the year before. However, it was a fall from 18.8 per cent five years ago.

And in Blaenau Gwent, 19.2 per cent of people aged over 18 were smokers in 2021, up from 18 per cent the year before. However, it was a fall from 21.2 per cent five years ago.

Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, welcomed the overall fall in smoking levels, but said the Government must not become "complacent".

Nationally, 14.1 per cent of adults in Wales were smokers with those aged from 45 to 54 (18.3 per cent) making up the highest proportion of smokers.

Across the UK, 13.3 per cent of adults smoked cigarettes in 2021, down from 14 per cent the previous year and a significant fall from 20.2 per cent a decade ago.

The ONS said the increase in people taking up e-cigarettes has played a "major role" in the fall with a separate survey finding 7.7 per cent of those aged 16 and over in Great Britain last year used an e-cigarette daily or occasionally.

It was an increase from 2020, when 6.2 per cent of people reported daily or occasional e-cigarette use.

The survey found that the proportion of vapers was highest among current cigarette smokers (24.6 per cent) and ex-cigarette smokers (14.8 per cent), with only 1.7 per cent of people who have never smoked reporting that they vaped.