EVEN the weather couldn’t keep the Mari Lwyd from returning to the streets of Newport to welcome in the New Year.

The Newport Mari Lwyd, known as Cassie, made her way through the city centre from the WH Davies statue on Commercial Street, past the Westgate Hotel, through Newport Market, and ending up at one of Newport’s oldest pubs, Ye Olde Murenger House, on Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of people – young and old – were not deterred by the rain and followed Cassie on her journey, with some of the younger onlookers even leading her along the way.

Richard Atkin, the organiser of the parade, led Cassie – short for Casnewydd – along the route, entertaining the crowd and sharing stories from Newport’s history.

After being met in a friendly exchange outside Kriminal Records in Newport Market, Cassie and the crowd gained entry to the Murenger to complete the tradition.

This year was Cassie’s third appearance in the city, the first being before the pandemic, she then returned last year after an enforced break in 2021, although social distancing guidelines restricted how much she could interact with people.

Cassie is met outside Kriminal Records. (Image: Newsquest)

“I’m amazed at the number of people who followed us today,” said Monty Dart. “There were dozens, despite the fact it rained.

“There were also lots of children and young people and they got the chance to lead Cassie as well.”

The tradition dates back to the early 1800s and sees a horse skull attached to a pole, which is held by a person underneath a white cloth who controls the character who is well known for being mischievous.

It’s said the Mari Lwyd brings good luck and fortune to those who take part.

Leading Cassie through Newport city centre. (Image: Newsquest)

“It’s nice to do something to put a smile on people’s faces in Newport,” said Mr Atkin.

“Last year when we did it in lockdown we had to keep people at arm’s length, but this time it was nice to interact with people and take selfies and let some of the children lead Cassie.

“We have a little nod to tradition with the not being let in to the pub.

“And we like to use a little bit of Welsh as well.”

This year, Cassie was also joined by another Mari Lwyd who had travelled down from Brecon to join the procession.