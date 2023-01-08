A CONVERTED barn complete with stables and more than seven acres of land is on the market.

Llansoar, near Caerleon, has been listed by agents Fine & Country for a price of £1.35 million.

The four bedroom converted barn comes with extensive gardens, three paddocks, a stables, and is surrounded with stunning views of open countryside and farmland.

After entering through an oak door into the hallway, the kitchen is to one side, with the bedrooms to the other.

The newly fitted kitchen. (Image: Fine & Country)

The kitchen was newly fitted in 2020, with stone coloured work surfaces and sleek grey units – with integrated appliances include a dishwasher, fridge and freezer, double oven, grill and coffee machine, and wine cooler.

It also features a large central island unit, with a Wi-Fi controlled induction hob and pop-up extractor fan, and breakfast bar seating at either end.

Through the kitchen is a separate dining room with oak flooring, a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, and a log burner with slate hearth.

The dining room leading on through the house. (Image: Fine & Country)

The dining room has stairs up to an open sitting room on a mezzanine level, with double glazed French doors out to a glass Juliet balcony with views over the surrounding countryside, and a large feature stone fireplace, hearth and log burner and oak beam above.

Downstairs, there’s a cosy reception room with a corner feature fireplace and stone hearth, and oak flooring.

Upstairs on a mezzanine level is an open sitting room with feature stone fireplace, hearth and log burner. (Image: Fine & Country)

The master bedroom has a built-in wardrobe, while all four bedrooms have ensuite toilets.

The property is accessed via a gated driveway down a private lane.

To the left of the drive is a fully enclosed paddock with mature trees and a small wood.

The property comes with more than seven acres of land. (Image: Fine & Country)

Around to the front of the barn, the driveway continues and has further lawned areas on the left.

There’s a large open carport and a detached garage with covered entrance, garden shed and stable block with yard and machinery stores.

To the front of the stables there are two fields measuring around 4.59 acres. A further lawned section in front of the garage has mature trees and shrubs with walk-through access to an enclosed flat rear lawn.

To find out more, or to book a viewing, contact agents Fine & Country via 01633 603343.