A WEATHER warning for rain has been issued covering parts of Gwent on Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning covering much of mid- and North Wales, as well as central South Wales – including Blaenau Gwent and areas of Caerphilly.

The rain warning is in place between 6am and 8pm on Tuesday, January 10.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Persistent heavy rain may lead to some disruption on Tuesday.”

The Met Office has warned flooding is likely, while public transport services are likely to be delayed, there could be poor driving conditions, and there could be some power cuts.

The wet conditions are set to last throughout the week, forecasters have said.

Strong winds, sunny spells and further blustery showers are predicted on Monday, with hail and thunder in some parts of Wales.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Mild, wet and drab on Tuesday with persistent rain and drizzle.

“Showers and blustery winds on Wednesday. Further rain on Thursday.

“Generally staying windy with coastal gales.”