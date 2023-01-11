A NEWPORT school which pledges to help pupils “grow and shine” has been praised by Estyn inspectors.

High Cross Primary School in Rogerstone has 267 pupils between ages three and 11 – including 31 in nursery.

Inspectors visited the school in October, and described the school as “a happy school” where pupils are “enthusiastic” and “enjoy their learning”.

The Estyn report said that most pupils join the school have communication and numeracy skills “at or above the level expected for children of their age”.

“They build successfully from these starting points and develop effective literacy and mathematical skills as they move through the school,” it continued.

“They make particularly good progress in their oracy and reading skills.

“Many young pupils ask and answer questions with growing confidence and use subject-specific vocabulary accurately when playing and discussing their work

“Pupils with additional learning needs make good progress in their learning.”

Inspectors said the school’s curriculum “provides an appropriate range of learning experiences” that “motivate and engage pupils”.

However, they said there are “limited opportunities for pupils to apply their numeracy skills across other areas of the curriculum”, as well as developing their digital and Welsh language skills.

The school’s leadership team was praised for “developing an environment where nearly all pupils feel safe at school and are valued and respected”.

They were also praised for developing effective support from neighbouring schools to help improve which has had a positive impact on pupils and staff.

Inspectors said that school leaders set goals for High Cross Primary to improve and use resources, but these did not always focus sharply enough on improving outcomes for pupils.

It was recommended that these development targets were kept to being more specific and focused sharply on improving outcomes for pupils.

Inspectors also recommended that the school ensured that the curriculum builds systematically and coherently on their’ existing skills, knowledge and understanding, and also that it improved pupils’ digital skills.