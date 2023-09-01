Live

Live: News, weather, and traffic in Newport area

By Harry Jamshidian

  • News, weather, and travel updates
  • Missing woman found (see update 8,29am)
  • Congestion warnings on M4 (see update 7.29am and 7.49am)
  • Schools return: See all the latest in update 7.47am
  • No issues to report on the roads (7.15am)
  • Bus cancellations

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos