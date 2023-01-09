A WOMAN reported missing in the Gwent area, and whose welfare officers were concerned for, has been found.

Police reported that Elizabeth Brooks went missing on the morning of January 6 at around 10am.

At the time, police reported that 31-year-old Brooks, of the Rhymney area, was last seen on the town's high street, and officers were concerned for her welfare.

At the time she went missing, police described Elizabeth as "slim, with long black hair in dreadlocks and wearing black Adidas leggings and a black top".

This morning, January 9, police tweeted an update on Elizabeth's situation, saying she had been found.

Officers went on to thank people for sharing the appeal.

(Elizabeth, pictured, went missing on January 6)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "31-year-old Elizabeth Brooks, from the Rhymney area, who had been reported as missing has now been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal."