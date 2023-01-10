A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

EVA LILLEY, 19, of Augustan Close, Caerleon, Newport, was sentenced to a community order after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating and possession of a knife in public on June 27, 2022.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge.

JACK PROSSER, 27, of Highfield Crescent, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was jailed for 29 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified and obstructing a police officer on November 12, 2022.

He was also sentenced to a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, attend 19 sessions of an “Thinking Skills” programme, banned from driving for two years, pay £85 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.

MAIR GARDNER, 24, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was fined £300 after she pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker – a police officer – on November 12, 2022.

She was ordered to pay her victims £250 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.

SARAH EDINBOROUGH, 46, of Hawthorne Close, Llanmartin, Newport, was fined £586 after she was found guilty in her absence of a public order offence in Cwmbran on June 5, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £58 surcharge.

LIAM WHITE, 21, of Jenkins Row, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine and ketamine in his blood on July 2, 2022.

He was fined £268 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

AMY MURPHY, 36, of Cefn Fforest Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in her blood on September 20, 2022.

She was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 surcharge.

JAMES KEENE, 58, of Fedw-Isaf Lane, Coldbrook, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 13 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 44 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Hereford Road on August 12, 2022.

He was fined £396 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £158.40 surcharge.

GLYN JONES, 30, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on July 5, 2022.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

STEVEN VAUGHAN, 48, of Old School Grange, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on New Road, Ystrad Mynach, on September 18, 2022.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge.

MICHAEL BROWN, 37, of Maendy Way, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Blaenavon on December 4, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work, complete a 29-day “Building Better Relationships” programme and pay £750 compensation.

MARTIN JOHN, 43, of Plas Craig, Northville, Cwmbran, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted five counts of assaulting an emergency worker – three police officers and two paramedics – and a public order offence on November 30, 2022.

He was made the subject of a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement.

CHRISTOPHER BENNETT, 49, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted assault by beating on August 16, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

MICHAEL WALL, 50, of Oak Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs on Frederick Street on September 17, 2022.

He was fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £64 surcharge.