Prince Harry has branded the Queen Consort “the villain” and labelled her “dangerous”, as he spoke of bodies being “left in the street” during her image rehabilitation.

In an interview with US show CBS’s 60 Minutes, the Duke of Sussex launched into his fiercest criticism yet of his stepmother.

He wrote in his memoir Spare that Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal PR altar”.

He told interviewer Anderson Cooper: “She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image.”

He added: “The need for her to rehabilitate her image…that made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.

“And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

The duke writes in his memoir how he and William begged the King not to marry Camilla, and he told Cooper: “We didn’t think it was necessary. We thought it would do more harm than good.”

In his UK interview with ITV on Sunday night, the duke, however, denied that he had been “scathing” about the Queen Consort in his autobiography.

Presenter Tom Bradby said: “I want to sort of just briefly talk about your stepmother and the press ‘cause you, you are pretty consistently scathing and suggest that you are…”

Harry replies “Scathing?…What, scathing towards?”

Bradby responds: “Well, as in you say that, ‘your interests were sacrificed on her PR altar’, to quote, and you seem to be specifically referencing that. Now her people might say, well, it’s not a crime to go to lunch with journalists.

Harry responded: “Well, I think in the book is very clear what happened.”

In another excerpt read from his memoir Harry says: “‘We support you’ we said, ‘We endorse Camilla’ we said. ‘Just please don’t marry her, just be together, Pa.’ He didn’t answer.

“But she answered. Straight away. Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game. A campaign aimed at marriage, and eventually the Crown, with Pa’s blessing we presumed.”