ITV’s Love Island has today been announcing the latest islanders set to jet off to South Africa.

The winter version of the show returns in only a week (January 16) and will follow a new set of islanders hoping to find love.

20-year-old Anna-May Robey from Swansea has been the latest contestant to be announced.

The payroll administrator says she is entering the villa because she hopes to find a boyfriend.

She said: “I want a boyfriend, I want to find someone who makes me laugh. I’ve been single for quite a while, my mother is bugging me, she's like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’ I’m just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone.”

When asked how her friends and family would describe her, she said: “Energetic. I’m always running around singing and screaming. My parents are always like, ‘Shut up!’

“I work from home all day so I don’t really speak to people in person for two or three days a week, so when my father comes home, he’ll want to sit down and chill out, and I’m there chewing his ear off! I would definitely say I am a chatterbox.”

Love Island to see rules shakeup

Recently it was announced that the next season of Love Island would see a shakeup in the rules as ITV looks to add further safeguarding to the islanders’ experiences.

To prevent trolling and online hate, participants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show. Islanders’ accounts will remain dormant while they are in the Villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf.

Alongside this, ahead of entering the Villa, Islanders will also receive guidance and training around mutually respectful behaviour in relationships. They will be offered resource links to read up on, in advance of meeting their fellow Islanders, to help them identify negative behaviours in relationships and understand the behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday, January 16 on ITV2 and ITVX.