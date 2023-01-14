THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, sexual assault and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

We look at their cases.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Steven Gibbons

A drugs kingpin who headed a gang that brought £5 million worth of cocaine and heroin into Newport was masquerading as a legitimate businessman.

Steven Gibbons’ double life was exposed with a judge saying he was “connected to people involved in serious crime in the UK and abroad”.

The 34-year-old was involved in a number of enterprises but was also orchestrating an organised crime group flooding the streets of his home city with high quality drugs.

The gang were jailed for a combined total of 87 years.

MORE NEWS: ‘Brazen’ young dealers filmed themselves with drugs

Lewis Holton

Lewis Holton threatened to kill his girlfriend and bit her lip when he flew into a drunken rage after some innocent banter turned sour.

The 22-year-old lost it and attacked her after he’d been on a drinking session.

The defendant, formerly of Blackwood, now of Victoria Terrace, Newbridge, was jailed for 20 months.

Holton was also made the subject of a 10-year restraining order.

READ MORE: Barman turned to drug dealing after taking ‘far too much cocaine’

Natalie Price

A woman who waved an imitation gun around and pointed it at a shopkeeper after she was banned from his store for trying to steal a bottle of wine has been jailed for eight months.

Natalie Price, from Newport, was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence in 2021 after terrifying her victim outside Londis on the city’s Bassaleg Road.

But part of that suspended term was activated after the 38-year-old was caught with cannabis and resisted arrest.

Stephen Voyce

“Parasite” Stephen Voyce sexually assaulted and strangled a woman, drew crosses on her body and forced her to read him the Bible.

The 68-year-old defendant from Newport subject his victim to months of abuse.

Voyce was handed an extended prison sentence of eight years at the city's crown court.

Allan Jones

Scott Thompson

Two cocaine traffickers were caught after one of them was captured on a pub’s CCTV carrying out a drug deal.

Allan Jones, 50, was arrested after police were called to Caerphilly’s Moat House Inn where he had sold coke to a man in its garden.

Drug-related messages on his iPhone implicated his former work colleague Scott Thompson, 32, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Jones was jailed for six years and nine months and Thompson sent to prison for four years and three months.