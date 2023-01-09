ANOTHER dreaded weather warning is in place.

A large-scale yellow warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning covers nearly the whole of central Wales from Colwyn Bay in the north down to Caerphilly in the south.

So people of Gwent might need to take note to wear a parka and wellies tomorrow.

The warning comes into place at 6am tomorrow, January 10, and runs right through to 8pm.

The Met Office say there is a chance of persistent heavy rain which may lead to some disruption.

Expect bus and train services to be affected, spray and flooding on roads, and perhaps some interruption to power supplies.

The warning skirts Caerphilly and Cwmbran and includes Blackwood in it. But don’t be surprised if people in Newport and wider Gwent might have their barnets affected by the rain tomorrow…

(Image Met Office)

Newport is expected to be hit by heavy rain first thing tomorrow, but the Met Office say showers should lighten in the afternoon, before kicking in again in the evening.

(Pictured, weather in Newport: Image Met Office)

The rest of the week looks unsettled, with Thursday particularly wet, but the weekend could see dryer weather.