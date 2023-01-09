Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell has revealed she has landed a new job with budget supermarket chain Aldi.

The 29-year-old actress who played Emma Brooker on the long-running ITV soap quit the show in April, and won this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Alexandra began life on the cobbles in 2018 as the secret daughter of Corries legend Steve McDonald.

Her portrayal of Emma saw her crowned Best Newcomer at the 2019 British Soap Awards.

ITV bosses have confirmed they will leave the door open for the character’s return.

After leaving the soap to focus on other projects the actress has now revealed she will be working with Aldi, but it won’t be on the tills.

Sharing a clip of herself voicing an Advert for Aldi, she said: “I am… Sausage Casserole! Never felt so connected to a role!”

She was congratulated by her former Coronation Street co-stars including Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Bradley who wrote: “Oh my God. That’s totally being assigned as your ring tone. Love it! x.”

Toyah Battersby actress Georgia Taylor added: “Absolute banger.”

Mardell will be returning to our TV screens soon as part of new ITV show The Family Pile later this month which follows two sisters mourning the loss of their parents.