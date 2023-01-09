A BARMAN began drug dealing to fund his habit when his cocaine problem spiralled out of control.

Callum Meah, 25, was arrested by police at the Tredegar Arms pub, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, last autumn.

The defendant came to the attention of detectives after his mobile phone was linked to a cocaine dealer called Rachel Jenkins, 34, from the Rhymney.

She and her partner in crime Callum Ryan, 30, from Ebbw Vale, were recently jailed for more than seven years for drug trafficking.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “There was a mutual arrangement between Meah and Jenkins.

“They are helping each other out.”

Meah had sent a text bomb from his phone advertising cocaine for sale.

Judge Khan described the defendant as acting as a “go-between”.

Meah, of James Street, New Tredegar, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The offence took place between October 5 and October 10 last year.

He had previous convictions but none that are related.

Gareth Williams, representing Meah, said: “He had a drug problem that was cocaine and he was using far too much.

“The defendant is full or remorse.

“He was working in a pub.

“There’s no proceeds of crime application in this case.

“There’s no drugs found, there’s no cash found.

“He didn’t have a car and he doesn’t have any assets.”

Mr Williams added his client was a “caring dad” to young children and a hard-working man.

Judge Khan told Meah: “You’ve pleaded guilty to a really serious offence.

“When Rachel Jenkins’ mobile phone was examined your name came to the attention of the police.

“That text bomb is damaging.”

The defendant was jailed for two years and five months and told he would serve half of that sentence in custody before being released on licence.

Meah was ordered to pay £220 victim surcharge.