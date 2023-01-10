A Newport couple with a very special relationship with the sporting memories group at Rodney Parade have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Julie (82 yrs) and Ron (90 years) White, who are 82 and 90 years old respectively, met while they were both trainee nurses at Brookwood Hospital in Surrey in 1961. Ron was training to be a psychiatric nurse, while Julie was training to be a general nurse.

Their early dates were spent walking around Brookwood Cemetary.

The couple tied the knot on January 5, 1963, at West Ewell Evangelical Church, Surrey - when the snow was so bad Ron had to dig himself out of his house in order to get to the ceremony.

In the early days of their marriage when money was scarce they lived in a caravan and their first child, Sandra, now 58, was born during this time.

Over the years the couple have lived in many places - moving seven times in the first seven years of marriage due to work. Their second daughter Kerry was born in 1966 when they lived in Bromsgrove.

Their jobs included nursing, working and living in a Dr Barnados home and time working in charge of nursing homes.

They settled in Kent in 1970 when Ron was a charge nurse in psychiatry and Julie was a theatre nursing officer.

When Ron retired they moved to Cambridge where Julie took up a post working with Patrick Steptoe, the test tube baby pioneer, as a theatre superintendent.

After this the couple both worked their latter years in the Children's Hospice for the Eastern Region - Julie as deputy matron and Ron as a volunteer.

Julie retired after a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

After their daughters settled in Wales, the couple moved to be near them and enjoyed taking their granddaughter, Jorja, now 20, to school throughout her primary years.

They now live with their oldest daughter, a GP, and have developed a very special relationship with the sporting memories group at Rodney Parade, which is run by Karen Burgess of the Dragons. They meet weekly and have become part of their family and are much loved.

Ron said the key to a long and happy marriage is: "Patience and give and take - she gives and I take!"

Julie said it was having more patience.

The couple celebrated their diamond day with a surprise lunch at Hortons cafe in Newport, where all the members of Dragons sporting memories group had secretly gathered.

Also there were their daughter Kerry and son-in-law Paul, who share the same wedding anniversary - although celebrating a 'mere' 21 years of marriage.

They were given gifts, including a special Dragons shirt, and flowers and received a card from the King and Queen Consort.