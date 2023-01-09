Armed police were called to a property in Pontypool last night after reports of a woman being assaulted.

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault in Pontypool after police were called to Springfield Road at 10pm on Sunday, January 8.

A man was arrested at the scene and is currently in police custody.

A spokesperson for Gwent police said: “Firearms officers went to Springfield Road as a precaution at around 10pm last night following reports of a woman being assaulted.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody being questioned.”