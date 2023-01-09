Prime has become the must-have drink across the UK after it was launched by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul.

The sought-after hydration drink was exclusively sold at Asda before also arriving in Aldi’s Specialbuys.

The drink has seen crowds rush to stores to grab their bottles, with both supermarkets having to put a restriction on how many bottles each person can buy.

With such high demand, Prime has been selling out quickly, with many bottles appearing for sale elsewhere at a much-heightened price.

If you have been on the lookout for where you can get a bottle, Prime has seen its own stock checker app and Discord set up that reveal where you can find the drink across the UK.

The app costs £0.89 to download, but codes to get it for free are regularly posted on the Prime Tracker UK Twitter account.

The account also posts giveaways of the bottles, tweeting clues to find "golden tickets".

The drink comes in a number of different flavours including Lemon Lime, Tropical Punch, Ice Pop and Blue Raspberry.

The drink is made up of 10 per cent coconut water and 825 milligrams of electrolytes.

On the website, the YouTube stars wrote: “We created PRIME to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function. ​

“We dropped our first product, PRIME Hydration in 2022 and since then, we've continued to work countless hours to expand in retailers, reach new markets and formulate new products we know you'll love.​

“We’ve been humbled by the process of creating a real brand & surpassing some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what’s possible.​

Now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit.”