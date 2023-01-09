A RESTAURANT in Penarth had a visit from TV Chef royalty and recently appeared on national TV.

‘Home’ featured in the Hairy Bikers’ latest series Hairy Bikers Go Local, where the famous follicly resplendent bikers Simon ‘Si’ King and Dave Myers travelled the length of Britain in search of quality produce and the best culinary delights.

On arriving in Penarth, Si and Dave describe the town as having a “unique charm”.

“We’re heading to Penarth,” say the bikers. “It’s only four miles from Cardiff so it doesn’t take too long to get there and when you do you discover a unique seaside resort with its glorious pavilion and pier, and a distinct charm all of its own.”

Then they rock up to Home – on their new electric motorbikes – where James Sommerin, and daughter Georgia greet the pair.

Located on the town’s Stanwell Road, James describes Home as a place to come, relax and most importantly enjoy the food.

“We wanted to create a restaurant where you come in and leave your stress at the door as you come into our home,” James told the BBC.

Having previously held a Michelin star at The Crown, in Monmouthshire, Si and Dave were, unsurprisingly, amazed by the food prepared by James and Georgia, purring superlatives such as “aww man it is just beautiful!”, and “gorgeous”, as James and Georgia prepare an exquisite cabbage, goats cheese and Welsh truffle dish.

As Si tries it he says: “It’s all about flavour and it just blossoms in your mouth.”

(James, second right, explains 'Home' to the bikers, Image BBC Hairy Bikers Go Local)

(James and daughter Georgia who run Home, Image BBC Hairy Bikers Go Local)

The show aims to link James and Georgia’s restaurant with three local suppliers they might not know about, with Si and Dave going to a charcuterie producer in upper Brynamman, a tea farm in the posh Peterston-super-Ely, and a honey producer in Caldicot.

(Home, located on Penarth's Stanwell Road)

The bikers say: “We are back on the road travelling Britain with one important mission, to play matchmaker and bring together the best local restaurants with the most innovative local suppliers.

“Meeting top local chefs, we find some incredible local ingredients and try to convince the chef what the menu is missing, making connections to spur a local food revolution.”

