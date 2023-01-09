A FORMER bus driver has been jailed for seven and a half years after causing the death of two women in a head-on crash and seriously injuring a third.

Sisters Brenda Mochan, 52, and Rosemary Mochan, 50, died following the head-on crash on the A4048 in Pontllanfraith on May 8, 2021.

Katie Mochan, aged 30 at the time, also suffered “life-changing” injuries.

The victims had been shopping in Risca and were driving back towards Blackwood when Geraint Blackman lost control of his Vauxhall Astra and it careered off the kerb and roadside barrier across onto the wrong side of the road.

“Brenda had just enough time to say ‘We’re dead Rose’ before the catastrophic collision,” Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said.

Rachel Knight, prosecuting, said it was estimated Blackman was travelling at “72 to 79mph”, when the limit was 50mph and driving conditions were poor.

A forensic collision report stated around 135 metres before the site of the collision, there was running water on the road that was around 5mm deep.

The report added Blackman’s rear tyres were worn down and were not in a road-worthy condition.

“Seat belts were being worn by the Mochans, not by the defendant,” it continued.

“The Astra would not have lost control if it’s tyre pressures were adequate and it was being driven at the correct speed.”

Both Brenda and Rosemary Mochan were taken to the University Hospital of Wales. Brenda died in the early hours of the following day, while Rosemary underwent further surgery, but died on May 14.

Katie Mochan was in intensive care at the Grange University Hospital for several weeks, before being transferred to the Heath Hospital in Cardiff.

“She was everything to us,” Katie said about her mother Brenda.

“Our mam wasn’t just a mam, but a best friend.

“Mam lived for us and we did for her. We feel like we’ve been robbed of our mam who we loved and admired.

“It’s heart-breaking trying to explain to a six-year-old that she’s an angle now.

“Our aunty Rose was like a second mam to us.

“We feel like we’ve lost the best two people in the world.”

Lana Mochan, Rosemary’s daughter, said: “Our lives will never be the same.

“We were robbed of everything, even the chance to say goodbye.

“To know their deaths were avoidable, we cannot accept this.

“It wasn’t just her life that was taken, ours were too.”

On August 4, 2021, Blackman, was interviewed following his release from hospital, and said he couldn’t remember the incident.

The defendant, who was 20 at the time, had been a bus driver for Stagecoach, and the court heard that several complaints were made against him relating to speeding and erratic driving in late 2020 and early 2021.

Defending, Jeffrey Jones said that Blackman “does wish to say a profound sorry”, and accepted he would be sent to prison.

He added the defendant was of previous good character.

Mr Jones said the defendant wasn’t aware that his tyres were not in a road-worthy condition.

“We all should check. He didn’t check,” he said.

“It is clear that your actions have caused immeasurable pain and life-long suffering to a great number of people,” said Judge Lloyd-Clarke.

“There is no sentence that can be passed by this court that can adequately reflect what you have done.

“You ripped the heart out of a close-knit family.”

Blackman, of Part Street in Blaina, was handed a total sentence of seven and a half years, and was banned from driving for 10 years and nine months – after which time he must take an extended retest.