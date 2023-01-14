A DRUNKEN man strangled his pregnant girlfriend and then assaulted her while drinking Captain Morgan rum straight from the bottle.

Jordan Young, 23, from Blackwood, was jailed after he carried out the attacks just before Christmas in the victim’s home in the Bettws area of Newport.

Gwent Police have refused to release a custody picture of him.

The defendant and the woman had been in a relationship that was initially happy after meeting through Facebook before his drinking got out of control.

Young has previous convictions for domestic violence and had committed assaults against a different girlfriend, who was also pregnant at the time, and his own mother.

Jac Brown, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court of the latest offences on December 20 and December 23: “The victim was vulnerable.

“It was a prolonged assault in her own home and she was pregnant at the time.”

Young, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest, admitted intentional strangulation and assault by beating

Stuart John, mitigating, said: “He is genuinely remorseful.

“The defendant lost his father nine months ago which hasn’t helped matters.

“He is supported by his mother today.

“She says he does need help.”

The judge, Recorder Carl Harrison, told Young: “You had been in a relationship for seven months after having met on Facebook.

“It had been OK at the start but your drinking resulted in the breakdown of that relationship.

“The offences were committed when the victim was pregnant.

“She describes you placing one hand on her neck and squeezing for a few seconds.

“The victim was scared and shaken by what you did.”

Recorder Harrison added: “You should be deeply ashamed of your behaviour.

“You have a history of assaulting women who are close to you, particularly when you are drinking.

“The root of your offending is your alcohol misuse.

“Committing offences where drinking is involved is an aggravating feature.”

Young was jailed for 18 months and told he will serve half of that sentence in prison.

He was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact the woman.

The defendant will also have to pay a £187 victim surcharge withing six months of being released from custody.