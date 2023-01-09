Doctor Who fans in Newport were in for a treat with ithe city centre currently being used as a filming location for the next two days.

The popular TV series was being filmed on High Street today with more filming to take place in the area around Newport Market tomorrow.

Actresses Millie Gibson, who plays the assistant and Jemma Redgrave, who plays Kate Stewart in the new series, were spotted filming a scene outside the market near Tiny Rebel.

The Doctor Who set in the Newport High Street

The Doctor Who series has previously been filmed across a number of locations in Newport including, Belle Vue Park, St Woolos Cemetery, Tredegar House and Duffryn High School.

A scene from Doctor Who, being filmed between the assistant and Kate Stewart.

Local shoppers in Newport City Centre say that it's great for the economy of Newport that a hit TV series is filming in the city.

Christine Reynolds,aged 80 from Newport, used to love Doctor Who and was surprised that they were filming the new series in the city.

She said: “I remember it being filmed here previously, but didn’t know about today. I may go down and take a look as I used to love Doctor Who."

Christine Reynolds used to be a fan of Doctor Who

This year Doctor Who approaches its 60th anniversary as it premiered in November 1963. The 14th season will premier on November 23, 2023, on the same day it premiered in the 60s.

To celebrate the special episodes they have for the jubilee, several actors from previous Doctor Who series, including David Tennent, will make appearances.

Mark Tew, from Cardiff who works in Newport, says it’s great for the city to have a high-profile TV show to film in the area.

He added: “It should bring more money into town and hopefully it will encourage others to come here.”

Mark Tew near the set of Doctor Who

“It is great, I think it’s an opportunity for Newport to put themselves on the map. There are thousands of Doctor Who fans around the world and hopefully it will bring some publicity.

“I think it is a positive thing for the city, it is excellent that they are filming here.”

The High Street will remain closed until filming ends tomorrow.

The Doctor who set on the High Street

Some businesses in the area will remain open and accessible to the public, while others have chosen to close while filming takes place.