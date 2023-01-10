THREE detectives in Gwent Police have been celebrated for their work putting criminals behind bars who committed appalling crimes.

Detective Constables Amy Prosser, Kate Lewis, and Tallulah Ward Kirkbride joined the force in 2021 via Police Now’s National Detective Programme and have been working to build public confidence in the police with victims of domestic abuse and stalking, after solving three horrendous crimes.

In a terrifying case, DC Lewis had to deal with Harley Osborne, whose father ended up locking himself in his kitchen to avoid his son’s fit of rage.

In his rage, Osborne, 26 at the time, told his father, “you are going to die today,”, and “I’m going to hunt you down like a wild animal,” and he even threatened to eat his father, saying, “I’m going to kill you and eat your corpse.”

DC Lewis said she focussed on supporting the victim and, by interviewing the offender and securing as much evidence as possible, she secured a charge of Malicious Communications.

Osborne received a three-month prison sentence for the crime.

DC Lewis described the case as “challenging”.

DC Lewis said: “The suspect was non-communicative, and the victim was understandably reluctant to press charges against a member of his own family, however, throughout the case I maintained regular contact with the victim and ensured that safeguarding was always in place and that a sensitive approach was taken.”

Detective Constable Tallulah Ward Kirkbride, had to face the harrowing tale of Thomas Dorian Purnell, who stalked his victim in a horrific case.

Purnell, then 26, carried out what was described as a "sophisticated" campaign over a seven-week period where he made "constant" calls to his victim from withheld numbers, full of expletive-laden threats.

It was reported that Purnell would even use Monzo online bank transfers to contact his victim, sending as little as 1p but writing abuse and threats as payment references.

Detective Constable Kirkbride, who started a career in law but decided to make a career change and join the Police Now programme in 2021, said no matter how evil the defendant is, it never put her off seeking justice.

“It’s not uncommon in these kind of cases for victims to drop their support of pursuing prosecution,” said DC Kirkbride, “which makes the case incredibly difficult to proceed with and causes great risk for the individual.

“That’s why it was so important for me to build a good rapport with the victim and why I’m so pleased about the end result.”

DC Prosser was assigned in charge of a case involving a man who mercilessly beat his girlfriend non-stop for 40 minutes.

By obtaining medical records and CCTV footage, and through conducting interviews with neighbours and the victim, DC Prosser gathered a comprehensive casefile, and was able to evidence a more serious assault than was initially reported.

Subsequently, the offender was given in a 16-month prison sentence.