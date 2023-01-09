Today's selection of images are of birds snapped in various settings around Gwent. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Quack: Wildlife at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Stunning: A cormorant. Picture: Mike Gough

White: A swan. Picture: Matthew John Morris

Robin: Seen during a walk around Garn Lakes. Picture: Donna Stokes

IN FLIGHT: Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Ken Mitchell

Beautiful: A kingfisher. Picture: Sharon Smith