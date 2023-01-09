Today's selection of images are of birds snapped in various settings around Gwent. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Quack: Wildlife at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Stunning: A cormorant. Picture: Mike Gough
White: A swan. Picture: Matthew John Morris
Robin: Seen during a walk around Garn Lakes. Picture: Donna Stokes
IN FLIGHT: Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Ken Mitchell
Beautiful: A kingfisher. Picture: Sharon Smith
