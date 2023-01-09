EBBW Vale’s Festival Park would have become council offices if Blaenau Gwent had gone ahead and bought the site, a report reveals.

Audit Wales have just published it’s “Springing Forward” report on the county borough council which looks at how Blaenau Gwent is “strengthening its ability to transform, adapt and maintain the delivery of services” from lessons learnt during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Specifically Audit Wales reviewed the council’s assets, offices and workforce and their effectiveness and has produced 10 recommendations for the council to heed.

It includes criticism of the decision making process to close the Civic Centre in Ebbw Vale.

In October 2020 councillors approved the decommissioning of the Civic

Centre.

Audit Wales said: “In taking the decision to decommission and demolish the civic centre it (Blaenau Gwent) did not complete an Equality Impact Assessment as required by the Equality Act 2010, nor did it fully consider the sustainable development principle.”

The proposals included the development of a democratic hub at the General Offices in Ebbw Vale and the creation of community hubs where the public would access services previously located in the Civic Centre.

Audit Wales said: “Initially, this was based on proposals to buy the Festival Park site in Ebbw Vale and re-purpose it for business, housing, and a replacement office for the council and public sector partners.

“However, this option fell through, and in November 2020, the council agreed to leave the Festival Park site to interested private investors.”

Wales Audit also believe that the council didn’t contemplate the effects closing the Civic Centre would have on shops and businesses in Ebbw Vale.

Wales Audit said: “The site will be used for housing, forming part of the Place Plan proposals for Ebbw Vale.

“Whilst these plans appear to mitigate the impact of losing the Civic Centre on local businesses over the medium to longer term, we did not see evidence of modelling to compare the economic impact of closing the Civic Centre and proposed housing development.

“No indication was given of the contribution of the Civic Centre to the local economy, either from staff or residents coming into Ebbw Vale to access services.”

Audit Wales believe the council need to work with local businesses to “monitor and understand” the effect of closing the Civic Centre and: “support them whilst the site remains vacant.”

A spokesman for Blaenau Gwent council said: “Following the decision to decommission the Civic Centre the council explored a number of options for delivering public services and its democratic arrangements.

“One of the options was the purchase of the former Festival Park site.

“However, a full business case was not developed to allow a decision by the council to proceed with a purchase.”