NEWPORT'S Shaun McGoldrick is set to fight for both the British Commonwealth and Bantamweight title.

McGoldrick is due to fight Scott Alan at the Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff, in a bid become the first boxer from Newport to secure double titles.

Shaun Mcgoldrick (Left) in action for the British Lionhearts against Cuba Domodores in final matchin the WSB.

The last Newport boxer to win the Bantamweight title was Terance Morgan against Stan Jehu on June 22, 1931, in Wales at the Palais De Danse, in Pontypridd.

Mr McGoldrick starred in his first senior tournament at 18, where he won his first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

The 31-year-old boxer, who grew up in Bettws, also won a bronze medal four years later at the 2014 games in Glasgow.

So far since turning into a professional boxer in 2016 he has won 13 fights and is currently undefeated with the opportunity to win his first professional title.

He said: “It started as a hobby alongside football and rugby when I was eight, it kept me out of trouble, and I kept at it and starting winning medals at the commonwealth games.

McGoldrick (Right) in action against Dylan McDonagh in Cardiff at the Ice Arena Wales in 2018. Picture: www.liamhartery.com

“After leaving school I got on to the Great Britain squad to aim for the Olympics which didn’t happen, and I was there for five to six years.

“I was inspired by David ‘Bomber’ Pearce as I got older, I learned the history and we all know him as used to box at St Josephs boxing gym which is now a breeding ground for boxing talent.

“We had two years off because of Covid which slowed down everyone’s careers not just mine, but here I am now fighting for a title.”

The match will take place on February 13 and after Woodruff drew against Gavin Gwynne in Bolton, McGoldrick says the fight will feel like home despite it taking place in Cardiff.

Newly-crowned British heavyweight champion David Pearce holds aloft his Lonsdale belt for fans at a Newport County game in 1983

He added: “I would love to fight here in Newport as it would be a dream to fight in my hometown, it’s a shame considering I’d be the first person to fight for the two titles.

“It would have been the perfect scenario for that to happen, Craig Woodruff fought in Bolton and he had the chance.

“Whenever these opportunities come up especially in Wales, you must take them as Cardiff is only 30 minutes away.

“My whole family are excited and are really supportive I am lucky to have great support around me, and I am confident that Newport will get behind me as it will feel like a home fight to me.”