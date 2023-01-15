THIS week we hark back to the early 1970s when Cwmbran Boating Lake - or Llantarnam Boating Lake, as it was called at the time - was created.

The lake, which was officially opened in November 1971 by Princess Anne, was built over about three years using one mechanical digger.

Cllr Brian Jones (right) with fellow Cwmbran Urban Council members during the opening of the boating lake

The scheme had no formal budget and the boating lake was built by council staff working in their spare time around other jobs.

Cllr Brian Jones (left) chairing a residents' meeting as chairman of Cwmbran Urban Council's Housing Committee during the opening of Llantarnam Boating Lake

Once the lake’s lining was in place the water arrived courtesy of the nearby Cwmbran Brook, that rises near Woodland School in Upper Cwmbran.