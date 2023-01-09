With the festive season over and many Brits now taking part in Dry January, you may be looking to clear out any remnants of alcohol leftover in your house from Christmas.

If this includes a bottle of Baileys or any cream-based liqueur, experts at Southern Water have warned not to pour the beverage down the sink, reports The Mirror.

Doing Dry January? Don't pout leftover Baileys down the sink

According to the experts, the cream content of the popular festive drink could cause your pipes to block, preventing liquid pass through as normal.

Alex Saunders, head of Southern Water's wastewater network in the UK told The Mirror: "Something like Baileys, which has a cream content could add to problems.

“No one likes a nasty surprise over the festive season and a blocked drain is no different."

Pouring certain products down the sink could lead to a costly repair (Image: Canva)

Kevin Began, director of Blockbuster Drainage also added: "it will collate in the 'U' bend under the sink due to its thick consistency and prevent liquid from passing through to the external drainage.”

The experts also revealed that pouring hot cooking fat, oils and sauces has the same effect on the drains and could cause costly blockages.

Kevin told The Mirror that a better option is to pour the cooled liquid into a "sealable container and dispose of it in your general waste bin.”

Jamie Woodhall, UK Technical and Innovations Manager at Rentokil Specialist Hygiene, said: "You should only pour water-based products down a sink, or those that are water-soluble.

"Flushing unsuitable products down domestic or commercial drains can lead to expensive drain blockages and overflowing sinks as well as increasing the risk of contamination since grease sludge can harbour pathogenic bacteria."

"Top culprits for blocking drains in homes and commercial spaces are products that contain grease, fats and oil; expanding foods such as rice and pasta; flour; coffee grounds; and paint.”