NEWPORT could become home to pavement cafés and alfresco dining under new plans approved by councillors allowing pubs, cafés, bars and restaurants to have more flexibility in the use of outdoor spaces.

Cllr James Clarke, cabinet member for strategic planning, regulation and housing, green lit the plans, adding the changes were “important considering the ongoing city centre redevelopment”.

“Alfresco eating was becoming a more widespread aspect of urban life and the presence of tables and chairs on the pavement could make a positive contribution by adding vitality, colour, life, and interest to an area,” read a council report.

“Newport City Council supported and encouraged the provision of pavement cafes in the city as they helped to maximise the use of public spaces, aid the local economy, and add to the facilities offered to people who visit, live, and work in Newport.

“During the Covid pandemic, outside areas became essential for many businesses. These businesses indicated they wished to continue the use of outside areas post Covid.”

Businesses will be able to apply to expand out for “pavement cafés” under the new plans, and the council said outdoor areas could be expanded in line with peak times.

“For example, a public house may only wish for small area during the day and may wish to expand its café area at night to facilitate an increase in customers or queuing and smoking areas,” read the report.

Currently, businesses must pack away outdoor seating and furniture by 11pm, however this will be extended until 4am under the new plans.

“These allowances will allow premises to utilise the outside areas for longer hours,” read the council report.

“During the Covid period they have done this responsibly, and this allows café culture vibrancy to flourish until early in the morning.”

Amplified live and recorded music would be permitted in these pavement areas, and the council said this could link into events held across the city – including World Record Day, the Car Club Festival and the Food Festival.

However, any business which has an outdoor pavement area will be subject to further conditions – including around noise levels after 11.30pm.

Premises would also be allowed to advertise alcoholic products on café barriers – as these are often subsidised by a brewery.

The report highlighted that the plans carried “little risk”, as concerns over noise for residents and other businesses could be addressed by reducing or revoking premises’ licences.

It added that on a normal street, there must remain at least two metres of unobstructed space between the road and the front of the pavement café to allow pedestrians to pass safely.

The changes could be brought in as early as next week.