A TORFAEN businesswoman is appealling for help after losing her van in a fire which the authorities suspect was deliberate.

Kelly Smith, from Croesyceiliog, runs a painting and decorating firm called JK Rolling.

She describes her van as "my life, my income", due to its integral role in her business.

However, on Thursday, January 5, at around 5.30pm, Ms Smith left her home on Bronllys Place to discover her van on fire.

"It’s how I get about for work," she said.

"I’m self-employed, I feel it’s effected everything.

"I have shared it to social media to see if anybody have seen or heard anything."

Video footage taken by Ms Smith shows the van engulfed in flames as the emergency services arrive.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that they suspect the fire to have been started deliberately.

A spokesperson said: "At approximately 5:24pm on Thursday, January 5, 2023, we received reports of a vehicle fire in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.

"One crew from Cwmbran station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

"The incident concluded at approximately 5:47pm. The suspected cause has been deemed as deliberate."