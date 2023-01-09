HAVE you seen this man?

Gwent Police are appealing for information as they hunt for Colin McBlain, 35, from Newport, who has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

He was jailed for three years and six months for burglary, attempted theft, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving at Cardiff Crown Court in June 2020.

McBlain, formerly of Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was released from prison last November.

If you can help, call them on 101, quoting 2300002943, or message them directly on Facebook or Twitter.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.