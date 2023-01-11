A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LIAM GOODE, 20, of Hazel Walk, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Mountain Road, Upper Cwmbran on October 2, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BONNIE JONES, 21, of Brynavon, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Cwmavon Road, Pontypool, on August 12, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHAN DICKSON, 35, of Kier Hardie Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 100mph in a 70mph zone on the A449 Usk intersection on October 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

LEWIS HOLTON, 22, of Victoria Terrace, Newbridge, was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to riding a KTM motorcycle dangerously on the A467 in Crumlin on April 14, 2022.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £310 costs and a £128 surcharge.

DAVID WILLIAM ANDREW, 38, of St Michael Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 56mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff Road, Maesglas, on October 2, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARY MCINULTY, 54, of Spring Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 31 days for speeding at 52mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042, Usk Way, on August 28, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £762 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHALIM AHMED, 43, of Coverack Road, Newport, was sentenced to a community order after he admitted two counts of assault by beating on September 2, 2022.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

RYAN JOHN MORRIS, 29, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,716 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of breaching a restraining order and a public order offence.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order.

CHELSEA VICTORIA IQBAL, 27, of Lime Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Chepstow Road on July 6, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ZARA JAMES, 37, of Oak Tree Drive, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on July 12, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JONATHAN DAVID GEORGE BUSTIN, 51, of Lasgarn View, Varteg, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on October 4, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.