POLICE have confirmed a man died in a "medical emergency" at a Gwent supermarket last week.

The emergency services were called out to an incident in the Tesco car park in Ebbw Vale on the evening of Thursday, January 5.

Officers, together with a crew from the Welsh Ambulance Service, rushed to the site, where paramedics confirmed a 69-year-old man from Ebbw Vale had died.

The incident happened at around 6.40 pm, police said.

The man's next of kin have been informed, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report has been submitted to the coroner, a Gwent Police spokesperson added.