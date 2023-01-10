WELSH environment agency Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued flood alerts for Monmouth for the fourth consecutive day.

NRW said it would "continue to monitor the situation" in the town, where the rivers Monnow and Wye are both at risk of flooding amid "a period of adverse weather".

The agency said river levels had "responded to recent rainfall" and "flooding of Low-lying land and roads is expected".

As a precautionary measure, the gates to the rowing club underpass, which runs below the Wye, have been closed.

The flood alert was initially sent out on the evening of January 7 and remains in force three days later.

A separate flood alert for Gwent, covering the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, was issued and then removed on Tuesday morning.